Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo to unveil 125W fast charging for smartphones on July 15

The 125W fast charging technology is likely to be branded under the company’s SuperVOOC Flash Charging nomenclature.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo has announced that it will unveil a new 125W fast charging tech on July 15, 2020. The announcement comes after its ex-sub-brand Realme was recently tipped to be working on a 120W fast charging solution. 

Oppo’s official Twitter handle has confirmed the launch date of 125W fast charging tech. The charging technology is likely to be branded under the company’s SuperVOOC Flash Charging nomenclature.

It is worth noting that Oppo currently has the fastest wired charging support for any smartphone with its 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge 2.0.

The fast charging technology charges a 4,200 mAh battery from zero to full in 38 minutes. In our Oppo Find X2 Pro Review, we noticed that the smartphone charged completely within 35 minutes, three minutes faster than the claimed time.

The company provides a fast-charging brick within the box of the smartphone which is compatible with the proprietary charging solution.

It is unknown which will be the first smartphone to get support for 125W SuperVOOC Flash Charge.

Xiaomi and Vivo are too working on the 120W fast charging technology. Xiaomi’s fast charging tech was spotted on the 3C certification website. The Vivo 120W Super FlashCharge technology announced last year claims to power up a 4,000 mAh battery up to 50 percent in five minutes.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 09:15 am

tags #gadgets #Oppo #Technology

