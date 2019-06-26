Vivo announce iQOO 5G smartphone, AR Glass and 120W Super FlashCharge at MWC Shanghai

Vivo has taken centre stage in the build-up to MWC Shanghai 2019. The Chinese smartphone maker revealed a 5G handset, AR tech and 120W fast-charging support in the moments leading up to the event.

So, let’s breakdown Vivo’s recent announcements:

5G

Vivo is set to hop on the 5G bandwagon, that’s redefining the limits of mobile data speeds, with the introduction of the new Vivo iQOO 5G smartphone. The iQOO 5G device will run on the flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset, utilising a Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

Apart from announcing its first commercial 5G smartphone, Vivo also showcased a range of 5G applications including 5G Cloud Gaming, 5G EasyShare, 5G Screen Mirroring and several other smart life scenarios.

Vivo aims to deliver a more holistic, richer user experience across all Vivo 5G devices. Spark Ni, Senior Vice President of Vivo, said; "Vivo's mission has always been to develop innovative products to deliver the ultimate user experience, with smart devices and smart services as the core of our business."

AR

Augmented reality is going to play a significant role in Vivo’s 5G strategy. The Chinese smartphone maker unveiled the first Vivo AR Glass at Mobile World Congress Shanghai. The AR-enabled glasses support dual-screen display and 6DoF Technology.

Once connected to a 5G handset, a user will be able to experience different applications like AR games, 3D high-def video, object recognition, facial recognition and mobile office on Vivo’s AR Glass. The AR Glass projects content from a 5G smartphone and acts as a controller for users to select and switch applications.

Fast Charging

Vivo is redefining the ‘fast’ in fast charging with the Super FlashCharge, an ultra-fast 120W fast charger. According to data from lab tests conducted by Vivo, the Super FlashCharge 120W takes 5 mins to charge a 4,000 mAh battery from 0 to 50-per cent and 13 minutes to fully charge a device with similar battery capacity.

With Vivo’s recent announcements, it’s already safe to say that Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019 is already off to a great start.