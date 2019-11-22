Xiaomi's 100W Super Charge Turbo charging is coming next year

Realme’s flagship smartphone, the X2 Pro, comes with top-of-the-line specifications like quad-cameras, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, etc. Another highlight feature of the Realme X2 Pro is its 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. In case you thought fast charging speeds couldn’t get any better, Xiaomi is coming up with a 100W charging technology.

A new report from Soyacincau states that Xiaomi would launch its 100W Super Charge Turbo technology next year. Xiaomi previously teased its wired fast charging tech which charged a 4,000 mAh battery within 17 minutes.

At the Xiaomi Developer Conference (MIDC), the company has given more details about its 100W fast charging technology. Xiaomi’s 100W fast-charger will feature a high-voltage charge pump and the supported device will feature a double-cell battery architecture. The Realme X2 Pro also uses the same battery architecture.

Such faster-charging speeds also bring in safety concerns with them. Xiaomi’s charging tech will feature a 9-layer protection — seven layers on the board and two layers on the battery. The charging will be controlled by an independent ‘MCU’, which will reduce the temperature and independent resistance.

The 100W Super Charge Turbo fast charging can charge a device up to 60 percent within eight minutes and a full charge within 17 minutes. Currently, the Reno Ace comes with the fastest available charger with 65W that charges the smartphone within 30 minutes. Realme’s X2 Pro is claimed to charge from zero to 100 percent within 35 minutes. During our Realme X2 Pro review, the device charged from five percent to 100 within 29 minutes.