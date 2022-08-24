Poco M5 4G India launch teased: MediaTek Helio G99 SoC confirmed

Poco is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in India and has already started teasing the launch on its Twitter handle but hasn't shared much information.



‘M bringing sexy back pic.twitter.com/LTSY84gapu

— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 24, 2022

In a recent tweet, Poco India uploaded an image that says ‘G99’, which suggests that the upcoming Poco device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC is a 4G chipset, which means that the phone is unlikely to support 5G.

Poco’s tweet also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be part of its ‘M’ series. The teaser image hints at a leather back. According to leaks, the phone will likely be the Poco M5 4G and could likely drop in India sometime in September.

The Poco M5 4G will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The phone will likely sport a 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cut-out. The Poco M5 4G is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Poco’s upcoming phone will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

While there is no mention of price, Poco M5 4G will likely be a sub-15,000 phone. For more details, watch this space.