    Poco M5 4G India launch teased: MediaTek Helio G99 SoC confirmed

    While there is no mention of the price, the Poco M5 4G will likely be a sub-15K phone

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

    Poco is gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in India and has already started teasing the launch on its Twitter handle but hasn't shared much information.

    In a recent tweet, Poco India uploaded an image that says ‘G99’, which suggests that the upcoming Poco device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The MediaTek Helio G99 SoC is a 4G chipset, which means that the phone is unlikely to support 5G.

    Poco’s tweet also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will be part of its ‘M’ series. The teaser image hints at a leather back. According to leaks, the phone will likely be the Poco M5 4G and could likely drop in India sometime in September.

    The Poco M5 4G will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The phone will likely sport a 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cut-out. The Poco M5 4G is also expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Poco’s upcoming phone will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

    While there is no mention of price, Poco M5 4G will likely be a sub-15,000 phone. For more details, watch this space.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #Poco #smartphones
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.