Poco M2 Pro mid-range smartphone with quad-camera setup launching in India on July 7

Poco is launching a new smartphone in India on July 7. No, it is not the Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro. The company is debuting a new series in India under the M-series called the Poco M2 Pro.

Poco M2 Pro launch is scheduled for July 7 at 12 pm in India. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic situation, the company will host an online-only launch event.

The teaser poster further reveals that the Poco M2 Pro will have a quad-camera setup housed inside a square-shaped module on the back. The camera module is fairly similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The Poco M2 Pro will be available via Flipkart, which has put up a dedicated microsite.

Details of the Poco M2 Pro are few and far between. The smartphone is likely to sit above the Poco X2.

As per previous reports, the Poco M2 Pro will likely be powered by a mid-range chipset, presumably the Snapdragon 720G. The Poco F2 Pro, on the other hand, is a flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 64MP quad-camera setup, and a Super AMOLED display with no notch or camera cutout. You can expect more details about this new Poco phone in the coming days.