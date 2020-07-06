Poco M2 Pro launching in India on July 07 at 12 pm: Everything we know so far

Poco is gearing up to launch its second smartphone in India tomorrow in the form of the Poco M2 Pro. The launch event will be held in India at 12 pm tomorrow through a virtual-only event. The brand has shared several specs of the upcoming Poco M2 Pro on Twitter, ahead of its launch in the country.

The teaser images shared on Poco’s official Twitter account suggests that the M2 Pro could arrive as a rebranded Redmi smartphone. Previous reports suggest that the upcoming Poco M2 Pro could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Global Variant) or a rebranded Redmi 10X 4G handset.

While most details about the Poco M2 Pro are relatively unknown, a couple of teasers confirms some information about the device. We know the Poco M2 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 700 series chipset, presumably the Snapdragon 720G SoC. It will also support 33W fast charging and pack a quad-camera setup housed in a square-shaped camera module on the back.

Poco is teasing the device using the term “Feel the Surge”, which hints to the fast performance and fast charging speed. The Poco M2 Pro won’t be the successor to the Poco F1, that honour belongs to the Poco F2 Pro, although the Poco F2 Pro is yet to be announced in India.

The Poco M2 Pro could be the first budget phone under the Poco brand. The Poco M2 Pro could fall in the sub-15K price segment in India. For comparison, the Poco X2 currently sits in the country’s mid-range smartphone market. Additionally, the upcoming Poco phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.