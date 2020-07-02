App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Poco M2 Pro stops by Geekbench, 33W fast-charging confirmed; to launch on July 7

The Geekbench listing suggests that the device will arrive with the Snapdragon 720G.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device maker Poco confirmed the arrival of yet another smartphone in India on July 1. The Poco M2 Pro is set to arrive in India on July 7. While few specs of the Poco M2 Pro have been revealed, the company recently confirmed the charging speed of the upcoming Poco smartphone.

According to the latest teaser, the Poco M2 Pro will feature 33W super-fast charging. The teaser image also highlights the square-shaped quad-camera module on the back. While details about the Poco M2 Pro are still scarce, the phone recently stopped by benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The Geekbench reveals that the “Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro” runs on Android 10 and lists the phone with 6GB of RAM. The phone managed a 554 single-core score and 1757 multi-core score, which suggests that the device will arrive with the Snapdragon 720G. The design also suggests that the Poco M2 Pro could be a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, it is still too early to tell.

The Poco M2 Pro will be the third smartphone in the Poco lineup. The brand has previously revealed the Poco X2 in India and Poco F2 Pro in global markets as the successor to the original Poco F1.

The Poco M2 Pro is launching in India on July 7 and will be sold through Flipkart in the country.  You can expect more details about the Poco M2 Pro in the coming days, building up to the launch.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Poco #smartphones

