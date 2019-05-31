Poco F1 with Snapdragon 845 now available on Flipkart for Rs 16,999 - but there's a catch

There have been reports of the Redmi K20 Pro coming to India as Poco F2. While Xiaomi has not confirmed the launch date, it is speculated that the Flagship Killer would launch in India next month. With the launch looking imminent, its predecessor Poco F1 has received a price cut on Flipkart.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is now being sold on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 16,999. However, there is a catch to avail the smartphone at the offer price.

Customers can exchange their old smartphones and get a discount of up to Rs 5,000. The discount is a part of Flipkart’s on-going Month-end Mobile Fest wherein all the variants of Poco F1 are eligible for a discount.

The base 6GB + 64GB variant can now be grabbed at Rs 16,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant can be bought for Rs 17,999. The higher-end 8GB + 256GB model is also eligible for a discount and can be bought for Rs 22,999. Even the Poco F1 Armoured edition can be bought for Rs 23,999 after exchange.

These prices are a part of the on-going sale which gets over tonight at 11.59 pm. After the sale ends, all variants would be available for their original price.

Recently, Poco F1 with 6GB + 128GB storage got Rs 2,000 price cut. It is currently the most affordable smartphone in India to come with a Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. Other specifications include a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080*2246 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio.