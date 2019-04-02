Xiaomi rolls out MiUi 10 Global beta 9.3.28 with dark mode, security patches

Xiaomi has started rolling out MiUi 10 update 9.3.28, adding several new features to the custom operating system. This update finally brings in dark mode, security patches and fixes issues like touch lag, non-responsive screen, etc. on several devices.

Xiaomi’s MiUi website uploaded a list of features and updates made to MiUi 10. The updates include dark mode, security patch for March 2019, fixing issues related to displaying notifications on the lock screen, etc. Xiaomi has stated that the company has taken feedback from its users and fixed many problems that persisted in the previous updates.

The update also brings in support for Netflix on Poco F1. Previously, after the update 9.3.1, Poco F1 received the Widevine L1 certificate via an MIUI Beta OTA update. With the Widevine L1 license, Poco F1 users can stream HD content on streaming services like Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix. However, users had reported that they could not stream Netflix on Poco F1 even after the update. Xiaomi clarified that it is in talks with Netflix and users would soon be able to stream HD content on the streaming app.

Other updates include customising the app icon size and grid layout, hiding the notch, support for Google Lens, and compatibility for games like Asphalt 8 and Asphalt 9.

The complete changelog is as follows:

1. Add Dark mode. After opening, the system interface and some applications will use dark colour as the main colour. Go to Settings -> Display -> Dark Mode

2. Updated Android Security Patch (March 2019) Increased system security.

3. Virus scan started over after users tapped the results of a completed scan.

4. Battery indicator didn't disappear when the Notification shade was opened on the Lock screen.

5. Adding passwords while transparent wallpapers are applied.

6. Issues with displaying notifications on the Lock screen.

7. Errors occurred while entering passwords and PINs.