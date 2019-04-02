App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi rolls out MiUi 10 Global beta 9.3.28 with dark mode, security patches

The update also brings in support for Netflix on Poco F1.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Xiaomi has started rolling out MiUi 10 update 9.3.28, adding several new features to the custom operating system. This update finally brings in dark mode, security patches and fixes issues like touch lag, non-responsive screen, etc. on several devices.

Xiaomi’s MiUi website uploaded a list of features and updates made to MiUi 10.  The updates include dark mode, security patch for March 2019, fixing issues related to displaying notifications on the lock screen, etc.  Xiaomi has stated that the company has taken feedback from its users and fixed many problems that persisted in the previous updates. 

The update also brings in support for Netflix on Poco F1. Previously, after the update 9.3.1, Poco F1 received the Widevine L1 certificate via an MIUI Beta OTA update. With the Widevine L1 license, Poco F1 users can stream HD content on streaming services like Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix. However, users had reported that they could not stream Netflix on Poco F1 even after the update. Xiaomi clarified that it is in talks with Netflix and users would soon be able to stream HD content on the streaming app.

Other updates include customising the app icon size and grid layout, hiding the notch, support for Google Lens, and compatibility for games like Asphalt 8 and Asphalt 9.

related news

The complete changelog is as follows:

1. Add Dark mode. After opening, the system interface and some applications will use dark colour as the main colour. Go to Settings -> Display -> Dark Mode

2. Updated Android Security Patch (March 2019) Increased system security.

3. Virus scan started over after users tapped the results of a completed scan.

4. Battery indicator didn't disappear when the Notification shade was opened on the Lock screen.

5. Adding passwords while transparent wallpapers are applied.

6. Issues with displaying notifications on the Lock screen.

7. Errors occurred while entering passwords and PINs.

The update can be downloaded on Redmi 3S, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi 4X, Mi 5s, Redmi 4A, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5A/Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Note 5A Prime/Redmi Y1, Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Redmi Note 5, Mi Note 2, Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2S, POCO F1, Mi 8, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro India, Mi Max 3, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5, Mi Note 3, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 8 pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi 8 Lite, Mi MIX 3. The update for Redmi Note 4, Redmi 5 Plus and Mi9 are delayed due to system errors. For the compatible devices, the update can be downloaded here.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 06:26 pm

tags #MiUi 10 #MiUi 9.3.28 beta #Technology #trends #Xiaomi

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 | Wounded Mumbai Target Counterpunch Against Rampant Chennai

US Woman Sues Uber, Driver For Sexual Assault, Seeks $10 Million For P ...

Congress Manifesto Promises 33 Percent Women's Reservation in Lok Sabh ...

Inciting Communal Hatred Only Agenda of Modi and Shah, Says Congress L ...

Ample Evidence by NIA to Show Link Between Hurriyat, Terror Groups, Sa ...

Pakistan Could be Blacklisted by FATF Due to 'Lobbying by India', Admi ...

Sri Lanka Arrests Novelist Over Gay Plot Line About Buddhists

Pakistani Troops 'Violate Ceasefire' Along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch i ...

EC Denies Permission for Rafale Book Launch, Hours Later, Event Takes ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane Wins toss, el ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.