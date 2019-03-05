New MiUi update brings 60fps 4K video capability on Poco F1, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi has released a new MiUi update for some of its older devices. The new MiUi 10 beta update gives the devices the ability to shoot videos at 4K 60fps.

The devices which received the new beta update are Poco F1, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro. The update was expected to arrive in February but has finally started rolling out now.



POCO fans, we heard you! Now enjoy recording 4K & 1080p videos at 60FPS on your #POCOF1. We have started rolling out an update for our MIUI for POCO beta users. Beta users - please do share feedback on the feedback app. Will be on stable version soon after the beta testing. pic.twitter.com/fWFnsIeLHR

— C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) March 2, 2019

C Manmohan, General Manager of Poco India had tweeted that the Poco F1 would be receiving a new MiUi beta update that would allow users to shoot videos at 4K 60fps.

He further added that all Poco users would be getting a stable update soon after beta testing. He did not reveal when the stable update would be rolled out.

Poco F1 got the update after receiving a Widevine L1 certificate via an MIUI Beta OTA update. With the Widevine L1 license, Poco F1 users can stream HD content on streaming services like Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix. Currently, Poco F1 has a Widevine L3 license that allows users to stream on these services only at 540p.

XDA Developers reported that the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro have also received a beta software update that allows these devices to shoot at 4K 60fps. The new feature is a part of the update on MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.3.1 which was released on March 1 and was available for users to download.