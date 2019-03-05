App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 05:38 PM IST

New MiUi update brings 60fps 4K video capability on Poco F1, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro

The update was expected to arrive in February but has finally started rolling out now.

Pranav Hegde
Xiaomi has released a new MiUi update for some of its older devices. The new MiUi 10 beta update gives the devices the ability to shoot videos at 4K 60fps.

The devices which received the new beta update are Poco F1, Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro. The update was expected to arrive in February but has finally started rolling out now.

C Manmohan, General Manager of Poco India had tweeted that the Poco F1 would be receiving a new MiUi beta update that would allow users to shoot videos at 4K 60fps.

He further added that all Poco users would be getting a stable update soon after beta testing. He did not reveal when the stable update would be rolled out.

Poco F1 got the update after receiving a Widevine L1 certificate via an MIUI Beta OTA update. With the Widevine L1 license, Poco F1 users can stream HD content on streaming services like Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix. Currently, Poco F1 has a Widevine L3 license that allows users to stream on these services only at 540p.

XDA Developers reported that the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro have also received a beta software update that allows these devices to shoot at 4K 60fps. The new feature is a part of the update on MIUI 10 Global Beta 9.3.1 which was released on March 1 and was available for users to download.

Source: XDA Developers

The company has been bringing new features via OTA updates to its older devices. Recently, the dark mode feature, which would be available on Android Q as a system-wide update, was seen testing on MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. This means that the feature could be available in some stable update of MiUi 10, if not the next and users would not have to wait for MiUi 11 or Android Q to try the feature. The feature was seen tested on MiUi 10 Global Beta version 9.2.14 and later.
#4K 60fps #Android Q features #MiUi 10 #MiUi 10 global beta #Technology #trends #Xiaomi #Xiaomi updates

