Xiaomi's POCO F1 to go on sale from Wednesday, here's a look at its price and specs

Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO's first smartphone, POCO F1, is all set to go on sale from August 29. The sale will start at 12 pm and will be available on mi.com and Flipkart.

The latest offering of Xiaomi comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor. It features 18.7:9 aspect ratio and measures 6.18 inches screen, diagonally. The notch is where the handset integrates the IR Face Unlock hardware setup, the front facing 20-megapixel camera, and the earpiece.

In the first sale in India, POCO F1 will be available in two memory configurations. The first variant will be offered with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 20,999. The company will offer two colour choices to buyers – Steel Blue and Graphite Black.

The next variant up for sale features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at a cost of Rs 28,999. This variant of the handset will also be available in same colour options available for 6 GB variant.

Along with the two types of memory configurations, POCO F1 also has an Armored Edition. Features the same 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, the phone costs Rs 1,000 extra.

The sale brings opportunity to get Rs 1,000 instant discount on payment through debit and credit cards of HDFC Bank. The discount will also be applicable on EMI transactions.