Xiaomi launches Mi 8 Pro with in-display fingerprint sensor, Mi 8 Lite edition smartphones

Xiaomi has extended the Mi 8 smartphone series further by launching two new editions -- Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Lite.

The devices were officially launched at an event held in China with price starting at CNY 3,199 and CNY 1,399 respectively.

Mi 8 Pro, the more expensive among the two devices, shares similar specifications as the flagship Mi 8, except for the addition of pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor shedding the traditional rear-mounted one.

The smartphone is available in 6GB/8GB RAM variants with 128GB internal storage and are priced at CNY 3,199 and CNY 3,599 respectively.

The device will go on sale on September 21, with the pre-order beginning today.

Meanwhile, Mi 8 Lite is targeted at the youth and comes in three variants -- 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The variants are priced at CNY 1,399, CNY 1,699 and CNY 1,999 respectively.

While sale will commence from September 25, the device is already up for pre-order.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro specs

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro sports a 6.21 inch Full HD+ AMOLED notched display with a resolution of 2248 x 1080p and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The phone is available in white, blue, gold and black colour options.

The phone runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is supported by LPDDR4X RAM.

The device comes with 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras with 1.4 micron pixel, 4-axis OIS. The camera setup consists of wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture rate respectively and an LED flash. The phone packs in a 20MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture rate on the front notch.

For connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-frequency GPS, USB Type-C, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, A-GPS, GLONASS among others. The phone is powered by a 3400 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite specs

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite comes with a 6.26 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080p and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone is available in Aurora Blue, Sunset Gold and Midnight Black colour options. The device is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 660.

For optics, Mi 8 Lite comes with 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras. The camera setup consists of dual pixel lens and a secondary depth sensor lens with f/1.9 and f/2.0 aperture rate respectively. Apart from an LED flash, the cameras come with PDAF, HDR capabilities. For selfies and such, there is a 24MP front camera with 0.9 micron pixel sensor.

The device has connectivity features such as Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, A-GPS, USB Type-C, GLONASS, BDS among others. The phone is powered by a 3350 mAh battery.