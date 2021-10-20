Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: The best of Apple, Google and Samsung compared

We previously compared the vanilla Pixel 6 with Apple’s iPhone 12 and Samsung’s Galaxy S21. However, what about the Pixel 6 Pro. Does Google truly have a Pro phone that can stand up to the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra? Let’s find out.

Before we get into the comparison, it is worth noting that Google has set new goals for the Pixel 6 series and like the Pixel 6, the Pro model also features a much more affordable price tag as compared to the top flagships from Apple and Samsung.

Model Pixel 6 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Galaxy S21 Ultra Chipset Google Tensor A15 Bionic Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 Display 6.71-inch AMOLED (1440 x 3200 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.7-inch OLED (1284 x 2778 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision 6.8-inch AMOLED (1440 x 3200 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+ RAM 12GB Not Advertised (Rumoured 6GB) 12GB / 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 48 MP, f/3.5 (Telephoto) with OIS 12 MP, f/1.6 with Sensor Shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide) + 12, f/2.8 (Telephoto) with OIS 108 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 10 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) with OIS + 10 MP, f/4.9 (Periscope) with OIS Front Camera 11.1 MP, f/2.2 12 MP, f/2.2 40 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5003 mAh, 30W Wired Fast Charging, 23W Fast Wireless Charging Not Advertised (Rumoured 3240 mAh), Fast Charging (Rumoured 27W), MagSafe Wireless Charging 15W 5,000 mAh, 25W Wired Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging IP68 Rating Yes Yes Yes Starting Price $899 $1,099 $1,199

Performance

In terms of performance, the A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 13 Pro Max is undoubtedly the best in the business. The custom Tensor chip on the Pixel 6 Pro is faster than the previous generation but not quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 888 chip. While the A15 Bionic is faster than both the SD888 and Exynos 2100 SoCs.

Display

Both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro use QHD+ panels with a higher resolution than the display on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, all three phones have adaptive 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support, while the iPhone 13 Pro also gets Dolby Vision support.

Battery Life

Both the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S21 Ultra have massive batteries. And while Apple doesn’t disclose its battery capacity, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the biggest battery on an iPhone till date. Considering iOS handles battery differently, battery life might tip in Apple’s favour if it isn’t equal across the board. All three phones feature both wired and wireless fast-charging support and none offer adapters in the box.

Cameras

For optics, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro feature triple camera setups, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra opts for quad rear cameras. The Galaxy S21 Ultra has the highest resolution on both the front and main rear camera. However, the Pixel 6 Pro might have an advantage in zoom capabilities with its 48 MP telephoto camera.

But software plays a major role in Apple and Google’s mobile photography prowess, while Samsung seems to have a slight edge in the camera hardware department. As of now, it is too early to tell which of these phones have the best camera setup, although each of them can be considered game-changing in terms of camera quality. It is worth noting that Apple does bring a few more features for video recording.