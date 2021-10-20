MARKET NEWS

English
Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S21: Full specifications comparison

How does Google's latest Pixel 6 fare against the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21?

Carlsen Martin
October 20, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST

Google recently unveiled its flagship Pixel 6 series with a ton of improvements over the Pixel 5. This year, the search giant revealed two new phones in its Pixel 6 series including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, our focus in this comparison is on the cheaper of the two devices.

In our comparison, we will pit the specifications of the Pixel 6 against Apple’s iPhone 13 (review) and Samsung’s Galaxy S21.

Pixel 6 vs Galaxy S21 vs iPhone 13
ModelPixel 6iPhone 13Galaxy S21
ChipsetGoogle TensorA15 BionicSnapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100
Display6.4-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels), 90Hz, HDR10+6.1-inch OLED (1170 x 2532 pixels), HDR10+, Dolby Vision6.2-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120Hz, HDR10+
RAM8GBNot Advertised (Rumoured 4GB)8GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB
Rear Camera50 MP, f/1.9 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)12 MP, f/1.6 with Sensor Shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Ultrawide)12 MP, f/1.8 with OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) with OIS
Front Camera8 MP, f/2.012 MP, f/2.210 MP, f/2.0
Battery4614 mAh, 30W Wired Fast Charging, 21W Fast Wireless ChargingNot Advertised (Rumoured 3240 mAh), Fast Charging (Rumoured 23W), MagSafe Wireless Charging 15W4,000 mAh, 25W Wired Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging
IP68 RatingYesYesYes
Starting Price$599$799$829

Chipset

For performance, all three smartphones use different chips. The Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 use custom chips, while S21 opts for a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on your region. We already know that Apple’s A15 Bionic is arguably the best mobile SoC around and is faster than the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100. Benchmarks of Google’s custom Tensor chip isn’t available just yet, but it is said to be 80 percent faster than the Snapdragon 765G on the Pixel 5. However, Google’s focus seems to be more on Machine Learning.

Display

Close

In terms of the displays, all three phones have OLED panels, although the panel on the iPhone has a slightly higher resolution. However, the Pixel 6 and the Galaxy S21 both feature a high refresh rate panel. Additionally, the iPhone 13’s screen also comes with Dolby Vision support.

Battery and Charging

In terms of battery life, the two Android phones have larger batteries than the iPhone 13. However, battery consumption works differently on iOS and if Apple’s claims are to be believed the iPhone 13 battery offers excellent battery life. But the Pixel 6’s large battery will likely deliver the most battery life of all the three phones. All three phones feature both wired and wireless fast-charging support and none offer adapters in the box.

Cameras

For optics, the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 feature a dual-rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S21 opts for a triple-camera setup. The Pixel 6’s new 50 MP primary sensor might have the edge over the iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21’s 12 MP main cameras, but it is too early to tell, and software will play a major role in the overall image quality for all three devices. For now, the only thing we can say without a doubt is that the Galaxy S21 will offer better zoom capabilities as a result of its 64 MP telephoto camera.

Design and Build

Design is anyone’s game. The Pixel 6 has undergone the biggest design change since the previous generations, while Samsung made minor redesigns to create a more refined look for the S21 series. Not much has changed on the design front for the iPhone 13, but it does have a smaller notch than the previous generation. Additionally, both the Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 opt for a glass front and back and an aluminium frame, while the S21 features a plastic back.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Apple #Google #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Oct 20, 2021 04:57 pm

