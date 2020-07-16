App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Phillips 4K LED Smart TV launched with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+: All you need to know

The new Phillips 4K UHD TVs are available in 50-inch and 58-inch screen sizes priced at Rs 1,05,990 and Rs 1,19,990, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Phillips recently dropped two new 4K UHD TVs in India. The two new TVs arrive in two sizes and are available at all leading online and offline retail channels. The new Phillips LED smart TVs comes in 50-inch and 58-inch screen sizes priced at Rs 1,05,990 and Rs 1,19,990, respectively.

The new LED TVs debut in India’s premium TV space and will go head-to-head with major brands including Sony, Samsung, and LG.

Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India, said, “A new Philips TV is always designed to match the lifestyle and taste of those discerning individuals who are looking for a unique viewing experience. With a borderless narrow profile and features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, this range is aimed at delivering better picture quality and incredible surround sound to make the content look and sound gloriously real. Consumers will now be able to experience powerful audio and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.”

Both the 50-inch and 58-inch 4K UHD LED TVs feature over 8 million pixels and unique Ultra Resolution upscaling technology to offer rich colours and enhanced detail. Additionally, the new TVs also support Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound out of the box.

The new Phillips 4K LED TVs feature a borderless design, offering maximum screen real estate to enhance your viewing experience. The TVs also support HDR10+ video format. Phillips’ SAPHI interface offers one-button access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTT platforms.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Phillips #TV

