Passwords and phishing attacks are going to be obsolete by the end of the next decade, predicts Google

A lot of major technology corporations have been pushing for a password-less future for some time now

Google asked its in-house experts to share their vision of a safer internet for the next billion users for their blog, The Keyword. While a lot of interesting points were brought up, one in particular stood out as a bold prediction.

Google's Mark Risher, the company's Director of product management, Identity and security predicted that passwords and phishing attacks both will disappear in the next decade.

“Phishing will no longer be a successful attack vector for bad actors. Passwords will be a thing of the past as we see widespread adoption of a secure by default framework.," said Risher.

The future Risher envisioned was one of device based authentication stating that, "advancements in authentication and verification technology will completely transform how users sign in to their accounts, moving from a sea of passwords to continuous, device-based authentication that seamlessly connects us to our content wherever we are."

While it's tough to imagine a world without passwords, this isn't something that is new. In fact, companies like Microsoft have already been pushing for better method of login security and authentication.

In it's security blog last year, the company called 2020 a landmark year for password-less technology and called out the outdated authentication method saying that they were, "a hassle to use, and they present security risks for users and organizations of all sizes, with an average of one in every 250 corporate accounts compromised each month."

Google in a blog post published in May said pretty much the same thing, calling passwords a relic of the past and that they were tedious to manage and pose a greater security risk.

Whether we like it or not, it looks like passwords are on the way out and honestly, the sooner the better.