App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 13,500 Vivo smartphones found using the same IMEI number

The police have handed a notice to Vivo India’s nodal officer Harmanjit Singh under Section 91 of the CrPC.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

The Cybercrime cell unit of Meerut Police has filed a case against Vivo India after thousands of smartphones were found with the same IMEI number.

The investigation began after a sub-inspector got his Vivo smartphone replaced at a service centre in Delhi and noticed that the IMEI number of the device is different from what is printed on the box. The cyber cell team of Meerut Police was then put in charge of the investigation.

The Vivo service centre manager in Delhi, on January 16, stated that the IMEI number had not been changed. The cyber cell, then, forwarded the IMEI number to the SIM operator used in the handset and asked for the data.

Close

During the five-month-long investigation, it was found that as of September 24, 2019, over 13,500 Vivo smartphones were running on the same IMEI number and were active in different states across the country.

related news

The police have handed a notice to Vivo India’s nodal officer Harmanjit Singh under Section 91 of the CrPC.

The company is yet to comment on the matter.

A similar incident occurred last year in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, wherein the police found over a lakh people using smartphones with the same IMEI number.

IMEI or the International Mobile Equipment Identity number is a 15-digit code that is unique to every smartphone. In 2017, a notification from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stated that all smartphones would have a unique IMEI number, failure to which in the form of manipulation or tampering could lead to a three-year jail.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #Companies #India #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view: Sources

Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view: Sources

Forget bi-annual appraisals in 2020 as India Inc rushes to save costs amid COVID-19

Forget bi-annual appraisals in 2020 as India Inc rushes to save costs amid COVID-19

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.