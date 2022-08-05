Oppo Reno 8Z with Snapdragon 695 SoC, 64 MP Triple Cameras, 4,500 mAh Battery Launched

Oppo recently dropped a new smartphone in its Reno 8 series. The Oppo Reno 8Z has officially been unveiled in Thailand. The Reno 8Z is the fourth smartphone in the Reno 8 series, following the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro+.

Oppo Reno 8Z Price

The Oppo Reno 8Z price is set at THB 12,990 (Roughly Rs 28,600) in Thailand for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Oppo Reno 8Z could make its way to India as a rebranded Oppo F series smartphone. It is worth noting that the specifications and design of the Reno 8Z are very similar to that of the Oppo F21 Pro 5G.

Oppo Reno 8Z Specs

The Oppo Reno 8Z is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot. The Reno 8Z is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8Z sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. For optics, the Reno 8Z gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Reno 8Z opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the software side, the Oppo Reno 8Z runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, 5G, GPS, dual-SIM support, a headphone jack, and more. The phone is available in Starlight Black and Gold colours.