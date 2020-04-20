App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is a premium mid-range smartphone that is available in the Netherlands for pre-order for €719 (Approx. Rs 60,000).

Carlsen Martin

Last month, Oppo launched the Find X2 series in Europe as the company’s flagship offering. The Chinese device-maker launched the Oppo Find X2 Lite as a mid-range 5G phone alongside the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro on Monday. However, another Find X2 phone has been listed for sale in the Netherlands.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is a premium mid-range smartphone and is available in the Netherlands for pre-order for €719 (Approx. Rs 60,000). While the Find X2 Neo is cheaper than the original Find X2 series, it still seems quite expensive for a premium mid-range phone. The Oppo Find X2 Neo is available on electronic e-retailer Belsimpel in Black and Blue colours.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is only available in one configuration, which is probably the only upside to that staggering price. The phone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The screen also features noticeable curvature on the sides and boasts an under-display fingerprint reader.

Close

In optics, the Find X2 Neo rocks a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary shooter at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto camera, 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel B/W sensor. The phone can record video in 1080p or 4K resolution at 60fps. The punch-hole notch on the screen houses a 44-megapixel shooter.

related news

The Find X2 Neo packs a 4,025 mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 wired fast-charging support. The device runs on ColorOS 7, based on Android 10. The Oppo Find X2 Neo looks a lot like the Oppo Reno3 5G with a different front camera.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.