Oppo Find X2 Neo launched with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44-megapixel selfie shooter

Last month, Oppo launched the Find X2 series in Europe as the company’s flagship offering. The Chinese device-maker launched the Oppo Find X2 Lite as a mid-range 5G phone alongside the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro on Monday. However, another Find X2 phone has been listed for sale in the Netherlands.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is a premium mid-range smartphone and is available in the Netherlands for pre-order for €719 (Approx. Rs 60,000). While the Find X2 Neo is cheaper than the original Find X2 series, it still seems quite expensive for a premium mid-range phone. The Oppo Find X2 Neo is available on electronic e-retailer Belsimpel in Black and Blue colours.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is only available in one configuration, which is probably the only upside to that staggering price. The phone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The screen also features noticeable curvature on the sides and boasts an under-display fingerprint reader.

In optics, the Find X2 Neo rocks a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary shooter at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13-megapixel, f/2.4 telephoto camera, 8-megapixel, f/2.2 ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel B/W sensor. The phone can record video in 1080p or 4K resolution at 60fps. The punch-hole notch on the screen houses a 44-megapixel shooter.