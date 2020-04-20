Oppo's Find X2 Lite: A premium mid-range 5G phone with five cameras

Last month, Oppo launched the Find X2 series as its most premium offering. The Oppo Find X2 and Oppo Find X2 Pro arrived with big improvements, especially in the display and camera departments. But Oppo’s Find X2 series bears an expensive price tag, with the “Pro” model available for €1,199 (Approx. Rs 100,000).

Oppo now has a more affordable Find X2 model offering. The Oppo Find X2 Lite was recently announced with a Snapdragon 765G SoC that features an integrated 5G modem. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Oppo Find X2 Lite packs a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 4.0, which offers 30W fast charging.

In terms of software, the device runs on Android 10 with the ColorOS 7 out of the box. The Find X2 Lite sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. There is no fancy “high refresh rate” here. The hole-punch camera cutout is replaced with a waterdrop notch that houses a 32-megapixel, f/2.0 aperture.

On the back, Oppo has equipped its budget Find X2 with a quad-camera setup. At the helm of this setup sits a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera.