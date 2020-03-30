Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is a mid-range 5G smartphone geared for global audiences

Xiaomi recently held a global launch event for its flagship Mi 10 series. However, the Chinese smartphone maker also announced a Lite version of the Mi 10 lineup for Western markets. The Mi 10 Lite is the company's first mid-range 5G smartphone to debut outside China.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G will deliver next-gen connectivity at a cheaper price tag than other 5G flagships. At €350 (Approx. Rs 29,250), the Mi 10 Lite is a mid-range 5G handset that is scheduled to arrive early in May in European markets. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G will be available in 64GB and 128GB variants, while the company is yet to confirm RAM. The 128GB variant will be priced at €400 (Approx. Rs 33,400).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Specifications

The Mi 10 Lite 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset that features an integrated 5G modem. Xiaomi is also incorporating LiquidCool tech under the hood for smooth gaming performance. The device packs a 4,160 mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support.

The phone sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi has opted for an in-display fingerprint reader on the Mi 10 Lite. The punch-hole camera cutout on the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro is replaced with a waterdrop notch. The notch houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the back, the box-shaped camera module houses a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Xiaomi didn't provide details about the other three cameras, but they are most likely to be ultrawide, macro and depth shooters.

The Chinese smartphone maker also teased some of the new features coming to the rear cameras, including – Night Mode 2.0, Shoot Steady, and "AI dynamic skyscaping" among others.

The Mi 10 Lite 5G will arrive in three colours – White, Green and Gray. Xiaomi is expected to take on the likes of Nokia 8.3 5G and other upcoming mid-range 5G phones arriving in Europe with the Mi 10 Lite.