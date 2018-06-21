Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition launched with 512GB storage, Super VOOC charging technology

Oppo has launched a limited edition version of its flagship smartphone Find X. The device comes with a whopping 1,699 pounds (approximately Rs 1,52,000) price tag . It was launched alongside the regular Find X edition which has been priced at 999 pounds.

The smartphone has been designed and developed in association with Italian carmaker Lamborghini and will be available initially in Europe and North America. This is the first phone from Oppo’s stable that will be sold in these regions.

The special edition smartphone comes with a carbon fibre finish along with a 3D Lamborghini logo at the back. The device comes with a massive 512GB internal storage. However, the USP of the phone is the Super VOOC Flash Charge technology.

According to the company, Super VOOC Flash Charge technology allows a 2500 mAh battery to be fully charged in 15 minutes flat. With 3,400 mAh battery, the device can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in flat 35 minutes.

Another highlight of the phone is its all-display screen. Oppo Find X sports a 6.4-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent, which is the highest achieved by any smartphone. The Panoramic Arc Screen is built by combining two seamless pieces of glass which give the phone a panoramic view.

OPPO Find X Lamborghini specs

The device comes with a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED screen with 1080*2340 resolution. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and pixel density of 401 ppi. The screen has no notches and nearly absent chin at the bottom, which is a result of some clever engineering techniques such as a neatly hidden proximity sensor and ambient lighting sensor under the display.

The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor chip, supported by an Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with an 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage which can further expanded via microSD card to 400GB. It runs on ColorOS 5.1, which is based on Android 8.1.

On the camera side, the device sports dual-rear cameras with 16MP + 20MP setup. The AI-enabled camera sensors have an aperture ratio of f/2.0 for an enhanced photography experience. The sensors come with OIS technology for better stability and depth-of-field effects. It has a 25MP 3D front camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0 for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the cameras have features such as geotagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, etc.

The dual SIM smartphone supports 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Type-C connector with OTG support, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC, etc. Notably, the phone does not support wireless charging and lacks a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone has ditched the conventional fingerprint sensor and uses 3D Structured Light-based face recognition technology called O-Face Recognition. The face unlock feature makes use of a whole host of apparatus including Flood Illuminator, Infrared Camera, Ranging Sensor, Receiver, Dot Projector which are housed right beside the front camera on the mechanical slider.

According to the company, O-Face Recognition is 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition for unlocking the phone.