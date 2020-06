Oppo has launched the Oppo A12 in India. The budget smartphone has been launched in two storage options and will go on sale on June 10.

Oppo A12 price and storage options

The A12 with 3GB + 32GB storage is priced at Rs 9,990, whereas the 4GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,490. The smartphone comes in two colour options — Black and Blue.

Customers purchasing the Oppo A12 before June 21 will get a six-month extended warranty. Besides, the company is offering 5 percent cashback on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions and Federal Bank Debit Card EMI.

Oppo A12 specifications

Oppo A12 features a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 720 x 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a waterdrop notch on top, resulting in an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. For securely unlocking the smartphone, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock support.

Oppo A12 packs a 4,230 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback.

On the back, there is a 13MP+2MP AI-powered dual-camera setup. For selfies, you get a 5MP lens inside the notch.

Oppo A12 runs on Android 9-based Color OS 6.1 out-of-the-box.