OnePlus X was not a success, CEO Pete Lau confirms

Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, feels that the underwhelming sales of the OnePlus X, back in 2015, was a surprise for him and it reaffirmed the company's position as a flagship-only entity.

In a recently released excerpt from an interview on OnePlus' forum, Lau talks about his journey as the Chinese tech giant's CEO. When asked about which product he was expecting more from, he said it had to be the OnePlus X.

He said that the company's aim was to create a best-in-class flagship-lite product and although the community loved the design and thought the product was beautiful, most still preferred flagship devices. This reaffirmed OnePlus' positioning as a flagship-only company.

One Plus X was fairly received by the community but the device could not generate enough sales to continue manufacturing.

The tech community still preferred OnePlus' flagship models over other products, probably due to the smaller screen size or maybe because it was a relatively unknown brand during that time.

When asked about which product's sales surprised him the most, Lau said that the company's new Bluetooth earphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, had received an unexpectedly overwhelming response from the community.

He said that it was the first Bluetooth earphones product created by OnePlus and it has received majorly positive feedback from critics and the community alike. This feedback is the reason for the Bullets Wireless' stocks running dry but Lau assures that all is being done to restock as fast as possible.

While talking about the current devices he uses, he said a Midnight Black and a Mirror Black OnePlus 6 are the two devices he is currently using. While one device runs OxygenOS, the other device runs HydrogenOS to get maximum optimisation from both the products.