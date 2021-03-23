OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 price in India announced: Check details here

OnePlus 9 series has been launched in India. The latest smartphones from OnePlus' stable comes with flagship specifications and features. The company has announced the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and come with Hasselblad cameras. The OnePlus 9R shares a lot with the OnePlus 8T spec-sheet but comes with the next-best Snapdragon 870 SoC. The OnePlus 9 series price in India starts at Rs 39,999. Here is all you need to know.

OnePlus 9R price in India

The OnePlus 9R India price starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It also comes with a 12GB + 256GB variant for Rs 43,999. It comes with Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

OnePlus 9 price in India

The OnePlus 9 India price starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The company has also launched a 12GB + 256GB variant, which will be available for Rs 54,999. It comes in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, Winter Mist colours.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 9 Pro India price is set at Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage variants respectively. It comes in Pine Green, Stellar Black, and Morning Mist colours.