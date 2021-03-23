English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 price in India announced: Check details here

Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9 series price in India.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 08:59 PM IST

OnePlus 9 series has been launched in India. The latest smartphones from OnePlus' stable comes with flagship specifications and features. The company has announced the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R.

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and come with Hasselblad cameras. The OnePlus 9R shares a lot with the OnePlus 8T spec-sheet but comes with the next-best Snapdragon 870 SoC. The OnePlus 9 series price in India starts at Rs 39,999. Here is all you need to know.

OnePlus 9R price in India

The OnePlus 9R India price starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It also comes with a 12GB + 256GB variant for Rs 43,999. It comes with Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

OnePlus 9 price in India

Close

Related stories

The OnePlus 9 India price starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The company has also launched a 12GB + 256GB variant, which will be available for Rs 54,999. It comes in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, Winter Mist colours.

Also read: OnePlus 9 series launch event highlights

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 9 Pro India price is set at Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage variants respectively. It comes in Pine Green, Stellar Black, and Morning Mist colours.

Also read: OnePlus 9 series specifications and features
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 #OnePlus 9 Pro #smartphones
first published: Mar 23, 2021 08:59 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.