OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R Launched in India With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display: Check Price, Specs

From the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R price in India to its specifications, here is everything you need to know.

Pranav Hegde
March 23, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro price in India and specifications have been announced. The OnePlus 9 series launched in India comprises the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. Out of these, the former two come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. From the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 price in India to its specifications, here is everything you need to know.

OnePlus 9 price in India

The OnePlus 9 India price is set at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The company has also launched a 12GB + 256GB variant, which will be available for Rs 54,999. It comes in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, Winter Mist colours.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 9 Pro India price is set at Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage variants respectively. It comes in Forest Green, Stellar Black, and Morning Mist colours.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display. The curved LTPO panel comes with a Smart 120Hz refresh rate. This means that the display refresh rate switches between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task on the screen. The 9 Pro comes with a 10-bit display and HDR10+ certification with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. 

The screen has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. On the back is a 48MP Sony IMX789 f/1.8 sensor. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series camera. The quad-camera setup also comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide f/2.2 sensor. It also comes with an 8MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP monochrome camera.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 65W fast charger in the box for the 4,500 mAh battery. The 9 Pro also supports Warp Charge 50 Wireless. 

It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The phone runs on Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. 

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, USB Type-C, etc.

OnePlus 9 specifications 

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution. The screen has a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with 120Hz refresh rate support. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP IMX766 ultrawide sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens.

The device boots on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 shares the same performance unit as the 9 Pro. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The processor is paired with 8GB/ 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory.

The device has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging. The International variant comes with 15W Qi wireless support. Unfortunately, the India variant of the OnePlus 9 does not come with wireless charging support.
first published: Mar 23, 2021 08:45 pm

