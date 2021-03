OnePlus 9 Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus 9 Pro launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 48MP Hassleblad camera; OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch shortly

OnePlus is set to launch three smartphones later today, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 series launch event will start at 07:30 pm (IST) later today (March 23). The company will be unveiling the

three OnePlus devices globally and has been aggressively teasing some of their specifications. OnePlus will also launch its first smartwatch at the event. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus Watch will deliver a “best-in-class experience at an affordable price point”.However, perhaps the most exciting details coming out of the OnePlus camp is the new Hasselblad-branded cameras on the OnePlus 9 series. Apart from the highly talked about cameras, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are also expected to utilise the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform . We also know that the OnePlus 9 series will feature a new LTPO type of AMOLED display. The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a starting price of Rs 49,999, while the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro’s price in India are expected to start from Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.