English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Live now
auto refresh
March 23, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST

OnePlus 9 Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus 9 Pro launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 48MP Hassleblad camera; OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch shortly

OnePlus 9 series launch event will showcase four major new devices including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus Watch - the company's first smartwatch.

OnePlus is set to launch three smartphones later today, including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 series launch event will start at 07:30 pm (IST) later today (March 23). The company will be unveiling the

three OnePlus devices globally and has been aggressively teasing some of their specifications. OnePlus will also launch its first smartwatch at the event. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus Watch will deliver a “best-in-class experience at an affordable price point”.

However, perhaps the most exciting details coming out of the OnePlus camp is the new Hasselblad-branded cameras on the OnePlus 9 series. Apart from the highly talked about cameras, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are also expected to utilise the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. We also know that the OnePlus 9 series will feature a new LTPO type of AMOLED display. The OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a starting price of Rs 49,999, while the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 Pro’s price in India are expected to start from Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively.
  • OnePlus 9 Launch Event Live Updates: OnePlus 9 Pro launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 48MP Hassleblad camera; OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch to launch shortly
    Moneycontrol.com
  • March 23, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST

    The OnePlus 9 Series launch event is live! Check out the live stream link or stay tuned to the blog to get all the latest updates about the OnePlus 9 series. 

     
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:21 PM IST

    OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

    OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST

    There's a lot on offer here!

    There's a lot on offer here!
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST

    The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a Fluid Display 2.0 that uses an LTPO panel for better battery consumption and efficiency. It automatically adapts refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz based on the content.

    The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a Fluid Display 2.0 that uses an LTPO panel for better battery consumption and efficiency. It automatically adapts refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz based on the content.
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST

    The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a Fluid Display 2.0 that uses an LTPO panel for better battery consumption and efficiency. It automatically adapts refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz based on the content.

    The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a Fluid Display 2.0 that uses an LTPO panel for better battery consumption and efficiency. It automatically adapts refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz based on the content.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST

    The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a Fluid Display 2.0 that uses an LTPO panel for better battery consumption and efficiency. It automatically adapts refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz based on the content.

    The OnePlus 9 Pro uses a Fluid Display 2.0 that uses an LTPO panel for better battery consumption and efficiency. It automatically adapts refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz based on the content.
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:13 PM IST

    The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in Morning Mist (silver to black), Pine Green with a matte finish and Stellar Black (matt frosted glass) colour options.

  • March 23, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST

    The curved design and aluminium frame continue.

    The curved design and aluminium frame continue.
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST

    Now, it is time to move on to "design"!

    Now, it is time to move on to "design"!
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:07 PM IST

    It also supports DOL-HDR for better dynamic range, ultrawide time-lapse and Nightscape Video 2.0.

    It also supports DOL-HDR for better dynamic range, ultrawide time-lapse and Nightscape Video 2.0.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST

    Video also gets better! 8K video @ 30fps and 4K video @ 120fps.

    Video also gets better! 8K video @ 30fps and 4K video @ 120fps.
  • March 23, 2021 / 08:04 PM IST

    16 MP Front Camera updated with new algorithm. 

    16 MP Front Camera updated with new algorithm. 
Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.