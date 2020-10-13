OnePlus 8T launch: When and where to watch live stream in India; expected price, specifications

OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled for October 14 where the company will also unveil a special edition OnePlus Nord and a new pair of OnePlus Buds. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed a few OnePlus 8T 5G specifications and features. Where to watch the OnePlus 8T 5G launch? What is the price of OnePlus 8T in India? Here is everything we know so far.

OnePlus 8T launch: Where to watch the live stream

The OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST /3 pm BST/7 am PT / 10 am ET, which can be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

OnePlus 8T India launch date and availability

OnePlus 8T 5G India launch will happen on the same day of its international unveiling, i.e. October 14. OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

OnePlus 8T price (rumoured)

A tipster has leaked the OnePlus 8T price on Twitter. According to him, the OnePlus 8T price in Europe will start at €799 (roughly Rs 69,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. There will also be an OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at €899 (roughly Rs 77,700).

Smartphone prices in Europe are considerably higher than in India. OnePlus 8 was launched for Rs 41,999 with a special India-only 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. We can expect the company to announce the OnePlus 8T price in India with a marginal hike.

OnePlus 8T 5G specifications

OnePlus 8T specifications confirmed so far include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module housing the four camera sensors and LED flash.

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications and renders suggest the rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11. Under the hood, OnePlus 8T will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865/ Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.