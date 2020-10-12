OnePlus Nord Gray Ash model teased ahead of OnePlus 8T launch event

OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled for October 14, a day after the iPhone 12 launch event. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased a new special edition variant of the OnePlus Nord (Review).

The new OnePlus Nord special edition model is expected to be a Gray Ash colour variant that was rumoured to launch earlier this year. Currently, OnePlus Nord is available in two colours - Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. The special edition Nord is expected to have the same specifications and features.

It is unknown if this new OnePlus Nord Gray Ash colour will be available across all the three storage options - 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB.

The main highlight of the OnePlus event on October 14 is the OnePlus 8T. OnePlus has confirmed a bunch of OnePlus 8T specifications ahead of the launch event.

OnePlus 8T specifications confirmed so far include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module housing the four camera sensors and LED flash.

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications and renders suggest that the rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11. Under the hood, OnePlus 8T will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus 8T price (rumoured)

A tipster has leaked the OnePlus 8T price on Twitter. According to him, the OnePlus 8T price in Europe will start at €799 (roughly Rs 69,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration. There will also be an OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at €899 (roughly Rs 77,700).