Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Here's a look at the OnePlus Nord in all its glory; available in India for Rs 24,999 from August 4

Price, specifications and availability - here's everything you need to know about the new OnePlus Nord.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord in India. The new mid-ranger from OnePlus has been one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2020 set to take on against the likes of Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X3 Series, etc.
The Nord sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.
The Nord is the first OnePlus smartphone with a dual front camera setup. The hole-punch cutout houses a 32 MP Sony IMX616 primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide snapper.
At the back, the OnePlus Nord opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera sensor is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.
Under the hood, the Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.
The Nord packs a 4115 mAh battery with a Warp Charge 30T adapter included in the box. It runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10
The OnePlus Nord is priced starting from Rs 24,999 in India for the 6GB/64GB variant. OnePlus is also offering the smartphone in a 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs 29,999 and an 8GB/128GB model for Rs 27,999. It comes in two colour finishes -- Gray Onyx and Blue Marble
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:41 am

#gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

