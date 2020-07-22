Here's a look at the OnePlus Nord in all its glory; available in India for Rs 24,999 from August 4

Price, specifications and availability - here's everything you need to know about the new OnePlus Nord. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord in India. The new mid-ranger from OnePlus has been one of the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2020 set to take on against the likes of Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X3 Series, etc. 2/7 The Nord sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. 3/7 The Nord is the first OnePlus smartphone with a dual front camera setup. The hole-punch cutout houses a 32 MP Sony IMX616 primary shooter and 8 MP ultrawide snapper. 4/7 At the back, the OnePlus Nord opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera sensor is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. 5/7 Under the hood, the Nord is powered by the Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset paired with 6GB/ 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. 6/7 The Nord packs a 4115 mAh battery with a Warp Charge 30T adapter included in the box. It runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS 10. 7/7 The OnePlus Nord is priced starting from Rs 24,999 in India for the 6GB/64GB variant. OnePlus is also offering the smartphone in a 12GB/256GB configuration for Rs 29,999 and an 8GB/128GB model for Rs 27,999. It comes in two colour finishes -- Gray Onyx and Blue Marble First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:41 am