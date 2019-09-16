OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro specifications leaked again before official launch

OnePlus has been in the news for the rumoured launch of its OnePlus 7T series in India. The Chinese manufacturer is said to launch two new ’T’ variants of the Oneplus 7 series alongside the OnePlus TV on September 26 in India. The latest development from the rumour mill includes all the specifications of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

According to popular tipster OnLeaks, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro would launch in the UK on October 10. The tipster, in collaboration with CompareRaja, has listed all the specifications of both the OnePlus smartphones that are rumoured to debut first in India on September 26.

OnePlus 7T

The Oneplus 7T would feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a smaller water-drop notch. The most significant upgrade on the OnePlus 7T display would be a 90Hz refresh rate. This claim by OnLeaks is similar to another leaked specification sheet by tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 7T would get a Snapdragon 855+ with Adreno 640 GPU. The RAM is said to be standard at 8GB, with storage options between 128GB and 256GB.

The rumoured redesigned triple-camera module would feature a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS + EIS support. The other two sensors would include a 16MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

The rear camera would reportedly have features like 960fps 10 second video recording, slow-motion recording, Nightscape, etc. The OnePlus 7T’s rear camera would also support recording videos using the wide-angle lens.

For selfies, the water-drop notch would hold a 16MP f/2.0 sensor that would support EIS.

There would be a 3,800 mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charging, which would be 20 percent faster than the OnePlus 7. There would be an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. It is said to be available in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colour options.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The Oneplus 7T Pro is expected to get a minor upgrade over the OnePlus 7T. It would feature a 6.65-inch QHD+ Fluid with a 1440 x 3440 resolution. The display would continue to have a 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU would power the OnePlus 7T Pro. The performance unit would be paired with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM.

Optics at the back would include a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and OIS + EIS support. The other two sensors would consist of a 16MP f/2.2 120-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The OnePlus 7T Pro would have the same 16MP f/2.0 sensor as the OnePlus 7T.