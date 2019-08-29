Leaked specifications suggest OnePlus 7T could regain the 'Flagship Killer' title

There’s a lot of hype for the OnePlus 7T series as we get closer to the rumoured launch date. OnePlus is reportedly launching the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro in India on September 26. Specifications of the OnePlus 7T have leaked again, revealing massive display and camera upgrades along with other internals.

OnePlus 7T renders have been surfacing on the internet. Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was spotted holding a OnePlus device with a circular camera unit. Soon, tipsters confirmed that the device Lau was holding is the upcoming OnePlus 7T.



#OnePlus7T and 7T Pro launching on 26 Sep in Delhi

OP7T Info:

-8+128GB & 8+256GB, Frosted Silver & Haze Blue

-6.55" 2K Super AMOLED 90hz Display with Smaller Notch

-SD855+

-3800mAH Battery

-48MP+16MP+12MP Camera, 16MP Front, 960FPS 10 Sec. SlowMo, Wide Angle Video and Nightscape pic.twitter.com/0LWK8uLcG9

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 29, 2019

For the first time, all the major specifications of the standard OnePlus 7T have been leaked. Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has maintained a good leak-accuracy rate, has revealed that the OnePlus 7T would get a Snapdragon 855+ under the hood.

The other significant upgrade that the OnePlus 7T would get is a 90Hz refresh rate display. Currently, only the OnePlus 7 Pro features the high-refresh-rate display. Agarwal’s leak suggests that the OnePlus 7T would feature a taller 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with a smaller notch and a higher 90Hz refresh rate.

The circular camera module at the back would have 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensor setup. The rear camera would reportedly have features like 960fps 10 second video recording, slow-motion recording, Nightscape, etc. The OnePlus 7T’s rear camera would also support recording videos using the wide-angle lens.

The RAM is said to be bumped to 8GB as standard, with 128GB and 256GB internal memory. There would be a 3,800 mAh battery powering the OnePlus 7T. It would be available in Frosted Silver and Haze Blue colour options.

