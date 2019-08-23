OnePlus CEO allegedly spotted with OnePlus 7T Pro, major improvements in camera module

OnePlus is reportedly working on a device with a circular camera module. The camera unit would have a Nokia Lumia-like design. OnePlus’s CEO Pete Lau was spotted using the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.



EXCLUSIVE! Here's your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don't know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That's Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 19, 2018

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has uploaded an image which gives the first look of the round camera module on a OnePlus smartphone. The picture shows Lau holding the OnePlus smartphone with a protruding circular camera unit. The image does not give reveal how many sensors are there inside the module.

Soon after Agarwal uploaded the image, tipster Evan Blass uploaded image renders of the back panel. The sketches only show a Oneplus smartphone with the round camera module. Other details revealed include the alert slider and power button on the right with the volume buttons placed on the left side.

It is currently unknown which smartphone is Lau holding in the image. However, tipster Max J., who has been following up on the OnePlus 7T Pro leaks, has confirmed that OnePlus would launch a smartphone with a circular camera module.

Several media reports speculate that this particular smartphone is the OnePlus 7T Pro rumoured to be launching in India on September 26.

The leaked design schematic is contrary to other leaked images of the OnePlus 7T Pro. An alleged ’T’ variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro has been spotted in the open a couple of times. In one of the images, the back panel with a triple camera setup similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The person clicking the image hides the rumoured fourth sensor.

There are no other specifications of the OnePlus 7T Pro available as yet. An obvious upgrade would be the use of Snapdragon 855+ SoC.