OnePlus TV confirmed to launch first in India in September

OnePlus has been in the news lately, mainly due to the launch speculations of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Amidst all its smartphone rumours, the company has confirmed that it would launch the OnePlus TV first in India in September.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus TV would make its global debut in India in September. Lau made the announcement on the OnePlus forums, giving an idea of what can the customers expect from OnePlus TV.

Apart from India, Lau confirmed that the OnePlus TV would launch later in China, North America and Europe, without revealing any specific time period. Reason for OnePlus to launch the OnePlus TV first in India is mainly due to its success rate in the country. The company also has a good relationship with content creators in India, who are willing to partner for creating content.

Lau further stated that each market has a different content ecosystem, and the company is in the process to lock deals with content providers in other international markets.

Lau explained the idea behind OnePlus working on a TV for the past two years in his blog post. “Our goal is for OnePlus to set the standard for future smart TV products, because we focus on every last detail. To me, designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display. A TV takes up a prominent spot in a household, meaning its design has to be worth viewing even when the TV is turned off”, said Lau.

Moneycontrol recently reported about the OnePlus TV coming with Jio applications pre-installed. Jio is said to be testing its apps’ compatibility with the OnePlus TV. Currently, it is unknown at what stage is the testing development at, but if near completion, there is a possibility that Jio apps would come pre-installed with the OnePlus TV. It is also unknown which particular Jio apps would come pre-installed.

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus TV on September 26. The only details known at the moment include the screen-sizes. OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus TV in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.