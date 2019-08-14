App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 12:18 PM IST

OnePlus TV to come with Jio apps pre-installed in India

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus TV in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is rumoured to launch its first television set on September 26. While specifications remain a mystery, a report suggests that the OnePlus TV would come with Jio streaming apps when launched in India.

According to 91Mobiles, Jio is testing its apps’ compatibility with OnePlus TV. Currently, it is unknown at what stage is the testing development at, but if near completion, there is a possibility that Jio apps would come pre-installed with the OnePlus TV. It is also unknown which particular Jio apps would come pre-installed.

At the 42nd RIL Annual General Meeting, the company showcased its upcoming set-top box that would include apps like JioCinema, Jio Saavn, Jio Games, etc. It is unclear which apps would make their way to OnePlus’s TV.

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus TV on September 26. The only details known at the moment include the screen-sizes. OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus TV in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

Out of the four, the 43-inch variant is likely to make its way to India. The TV is also rumoured to launch in 4K OLED display with support for Google Assistant or Alexa.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 12:18 pm

tags #Jio #OnePlus #Technology

