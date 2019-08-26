App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leaked renders reveal OnePlus 7T with revamped design, expected launch in September

It is expected to get powered by Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the 'T' variant of its flagship devices alongside the OnePlus TV. Fresh renders of the standard OnePlus 7T variant have been uploaded, which suggest a drastic change in the camera module design. OnePlus is also rumoured to launch a special variant of the OnePlus 7T.

Popular tipster OnLeaks, in collaboration with PriceBaba, has uploaded 5K renders of the upcoming OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus 7T’s front would sport a similar design like the OnePlus 7. This means there would be a water-drop notch at the top of the near bezel-less display with a slightly thick chin. OnLeaks has confirmed that the OnePlus 7T would sport a 6.4-inch display with rounded corners.

The rear panel would get a significant design upgrade, according to OnLeaks. Instead of a vertically aligned camera module, the OnePlus 7T would sport a Nokia Lumia-like circular unit. This is the same design that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was spotted holding in a leaked image.

Close

Render images show the three camera sensors placed horizontally side-by-side and are separated by angular lines. The dual-LED flash is placed below the sensors inside the camera module.

related news

Other design details include the volume rocker on the left side. The power button and alert slider are located on the right side of the smartphone. The bottom edge would house the USB Type-C port, a single speaker-grille and the ejectable SIM-tray.

Currently, there aren’t many details available about the internals of the OnePlus 7T. It is expected to get powered by Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro on September 26 in India. The company is rumoured to launch a special Mclaren Senna Edition of the OnePlus 7T.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 01:51 pm

