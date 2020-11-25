One of the best Apple watchers Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone 12 Pro Max demand beats iPhone 12; Apple Watch, iPad sales likely to rise in 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest report, has revealed that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro models have seen a higher-than-expected demand compared to the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. The analyst’s report also states that the new iPad Air launched in September is also in huge demand and is expected to see strong sales in H121. The two new Apple Watch models - Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Series 6 - too are predicted to have strong sales in 2021.

Starting with the new iPhone models, Kuo said the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro demand is higher than expected. The two models were launched at a starting price of $1,099, and $999, respectively. In India, iPhone 12 Pro Max price starts at Rs 1,29,900, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900.

The demand for the other two iPhone 12 models, namely the Apple iPhone 12 (Review), and iPhone 12 mini (Review), is not as high as expected. However, Kuo states that the overall sales of the iPhone 12 series are going strong and with the growing demand, Apple is expected to have a good holiday season.

Apple Watch SE (Review) and Apple Watch Series 6 (Review), too, are seeing good demand, which is expected to continue going into 2021. Kuo credits the “innovative health management functions and improved design” for the rising demand.

The new Apple iPad Air launched alongside the iPad 8th generation is also seeing a pent-up demand. Kuo states that the iPad sales will continue to grow in 2021 as Apple is expected to launch a new mini LED display model with 5G support.

The Apple analyst also expects the demand for the newly-launched Apple MacBook models with the M1 chip to be better than expected. “We take a positive view of the new MacBook models with Apple Silicon and a new design that are expected to be released in 2H21,” the report stated.

AirPods, one of the most popular wireless earbuds worldwide, saw a dip in shipments. Kuo predicts that AirPods shipments will be flat or decline by 5-10 percent in 1H21, which is lower than the market’s estimated 20 percent YoY growth. Supply chain prioritising iPhone 12 models over AirPods is said to be a reason for lower than expected shipments in 1H21.

Apple is also expected to launch AirPods 3 in Q2 of 2021.