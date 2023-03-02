Nothing Phone (2) will use Snapdragon 8 series chipset, possibly shifting to flagship from mid-range

Nothing recently confirmed the launch of its second smartphone that is set to take place later this year. And while Nothing has not made an appearance at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, it isn’t really content with staying out of the spotlight. That said, Nothing has begun a new teaser campaign for its next smartphone.

The latest teaser coming out of the campaign is the fact that the Nothing Phone (2) will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset. While no other details were provided, we assume that the next Nothing smartphone will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Nothing could also use an older chip, like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, to keep the cost of the phone down.

For comparison, the Nothing Phone (1) used the Snapdragon 778G+ mobile platform, a custom version of the SD778G chip for the company’s first-even smartphone. This suggests that the Nothing Phone (2) will feature a major leap in performance, going from a mid-range chipset to a flagship chip. However, the Nothing Phone (1) featured a starting price of Rs 32,999 in India.

As of now, the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone in India is the OnePlus 11 5G, which starts from Rs 56,999. Even the OnePlus 11R, which uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, starts from Rs 39,999. So it is safe to assume that the Nothing Phone (2) will come a significant price hike over its predecessor.

Last month, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) launch will take place sometime in the third quarter of 2023. And straight off the bat, it already shaping up to be a big upgrade over the Phone (1). However, we are yet to see if Nothing will go the flagship killer or premium smartphone route with the Phone (2).

