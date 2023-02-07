OnePlus 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications

The OnePlus 11 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The OnePlus 11 debuts as the company’s latest flagship offering in India and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a QHD+ AMOLED screen, 3rd Gen Hasselblad cameras, super-fast charging, and more.

OnePlus 11 Price in India

The OnePlus 11 5G price in India is set at Rs 56,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the OnePlus 11 also comes in a 12GB/256GB variant that will set you back Rs 61,999. The OnePlus 11 5G is offered in colour options.

OnePlus 11 Offers and Availability

The OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale in India through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and other retailers starting February 14, while pre-orders begin today. OnePlus will introduce several offers on the OnePlus 11 5G, including a free subscription to Google One (100GB for six months).

OnePlus 11 Specifications

The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It runs Android 13 based OxygenOS on top.

The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch 2K (QHD+) Flexible AMOLED display that uses LTPO 3.0 technology. The curved screen boasts an adaptive refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel features a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a pixel density of 525 PPI. The display supports HDR and Dolby Vision with tough Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

For optics, the OnePlus 11 5G gets a triple camera on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm. The main camera has an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support. The other two cameras include a 48 MP ultrawide shooter with a 115-degree FOV that doubles as a macro camera and a 32 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. The rear camera setup has been tuned in collaboration with Hasselblad.

On the front, the OnePlus 11 has a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset also has an X-axis vibration motor, which OnePlus claims is the biggest on its phones so far. The OnePlus packs a stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, NFC, and more.