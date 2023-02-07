OnePlus 11R Launched in India with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 100W Charging

The OnePlus 11R has officially been unveiled in India at the company’s flagship Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus 11R debuts as a flagship killer with the addition of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, and super-fast charging.

OnePlus 11R Price in India

The OnePlus 11R price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB/256GB model. However, the phone also comes in a 16GB/256GB variant that will set you back Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 11R comes in Sonic Black and Galatic Silver colour options. The OnePlus 11R 5G will go on sale in India through Amazon, and OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Store, and other retailers starting February 28, while pre-orders begin on February 21.

OnePlus 11R Specifications

The OnePlus 11R is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset also comes with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 11R runs Android 13 out of the box with the latest Oxygen OS skin on top.

The OnePlus 11R sports a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with ADFR 2.0 technology, which allows the display to automatically adjust frame rate between 40Hz, 45Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The screen also features a 1000Hz touch sampling rate, a 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen has a pixel density of 450ppi and a maximum brightness of 1,450 nit.

For optics, the OnePlus 11R gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm. The main camera supports OIS and features an f/1.8 aperture. Moreover, it is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit by Omnivision. On the front, the OnePlus 11R opts for a 16 MP selfie camera.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and more. The OnePlus 11R 5G also comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint reader.

