OnePlus Pad announced with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz Display, 9510 mAh Battery

The OnePlus Pad has officially been unveiled in India. The Pad is the company’s first Android tablet to make its debut in India and globally, and brings an immersive audio and visual experience with 5G connectivity and stylus support.

OnePlus is yet to confirm pricing and availability of its upcoming tablet, although pre-orders will start from April. The OnePlus Pad will also be accompanied by the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, although the pair will be released later this year.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD panel with a 7:5 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels. The panel boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits, a pixel density of 296 ppi, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The OnePlus Pad supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for am immersive viewing experience. The Pad packs four stereo speakers with an Omnibearing Sound Field.

For performance, the OnePlus Pad uses a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to GB of UFS 3.1 storage, giving it all the power you need for gaming and multitasking. The OnePlus Pad will also feature a Super Computing Platform. The OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510 mAh battery with superfast 67W SUPERVOOC charging.

The 13 MP rear camera on the OnePlus Pad is meant for capturing pictures in landscape mode as it is placed in the centre of the tablet. Additionally, there’s an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The OnePlus Pad runs Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 out of the box, and supports Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and more.