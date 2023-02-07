English
    OnePlus Pad announced with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 144Hz Display, 9510 mAh Battery

    OnePlus is yet to confirm pricing and availability of its upcoming tablet, although pre-orders will start from April.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 07, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST
    The OnePlus Pad will also be accompanied by the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, although the pair will be released later this year.

    The OnePlus Pad has officially been unveiled in India. The Pad is the company’s first Android tablet to make its debut in India and globally, and brings an immersive audio and visual experience with 5G connectivity and stylus support.

    The OnePlus Pad will also be accompanied by the OnePlus Stylo (stylus) and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, although the pair will be released later this year.

    OnePlus Pad Specifications

    The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD panel with a 7:5 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels. The panel boasts a peak brightness of 500 nits, a pixel density of 296 ppi, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The OnePlus Pad supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for am immersive viewing experience. The Pad packs four stereo speakers with an Omnibearing Sound Field.