Nothing Phone (2) launch timeline revealed by CEO Carl Pei

Last year, Nothing released its first smartphone, the Phone (1). The Nothing Phone (1) debuted as a premium mid-range smartphone with one of the most unique smartphone designs in recent times. And now, company founder Carl Pei has provided a launch timeline for the second Nothing phone.

In an interview with Inverse, Pei revealed that the second Nothing smartphone or Nothing Phone (2) will arrive later this year. Pei did not reveal an exact launch date, apart from confirming a later 2023 release.

Apart from a launch timeline for the Nothing Phone (2), Pei also said that there would be a bigger emphasis on software this time around and that the company has hired more employees to improve the software experience. Additionally, he also dropped hints about a higher price for the next Nothing Phone.

Pei noted, “We’re developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1) and software will be a big focus area for us.” However, little information was provided in terms of specifications and a possible price range. But this does hint towards a more premium smartphone experience with the Nothing Phone (2).

When asked if the Phone (2) would compete with other flagship smartphones like the iPhone 14 series or Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Pie said he wanted to avoid calling the next Nothing Phone a flagship as it would imply that the original Phone (1) wasn’t one. And that the Phone (1) was a flagship within the Nothing’s portfolio.

