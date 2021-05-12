MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nothing founder Carl Pei wants products to have an "element of human warmth"

Carl Pei says that products today feel cold and soulless in an interview with CNBC

Moneycontrol News
May 12, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Carl Pei says that products today feel cold and soulless in an interview with CNBC

Carl Pei says that products today feel cold and soulless in an interview with CNBC

Carl Pei, one of the former founder's of smartphone darlings OnePlus wants to do something different. The philosophy behind his new company named 'Nothing' was laid bare in a interview with CNBC.

He told the publication he wanted to see an element of "human warmth" in the products.

“Products are not just cold electronics,” he said. “They’re designed by people and intelligently used by people. It feels like product companies (today) are run by large corporations.”

Nothing's endeavour's will also have a unique "retro futuristic" design approach, Pei says that the company spent a lot of time perfecting its design philosophy.  They will also aim to be minimalistic in terms of features offered to users. Taking an example of noise cancellation in a set of headphones, Pei said that rather than having "20 different levels" of cancellation, Nothing will offer only a maximum of two or three settings which is more in line with what people actually need.

Pei has high hopes that Nothing will shake things up in the industry the same way Apple managed to do so with the colourful iMac G3 back in the day.

Close

Related stories

“Today it’s like the PC industry in the 80s and 90s, where everybody made grey boxes,” Pei said.

Pei also believes that innovation on the whole has slowed down and more companies are content with inching the needle forward but charging the consumers double or triple.

“There’s a general feeling of, ‘Why should I upgrade my tech?’ because each new generation is sort of similar to the previous one” Pei said.

“In the past, people were so optimistic about technology. But now people are indifferent. And there must be a way of breaking the cycle,” he added.

Pei says he is also frustrated with having to download several different apps for each device he owns. His vision of an ecosystem would be to take a leaf out of Apple's book and build devices that are supported by the same software.

“We see a future where technology is everywhere but also nowhere,” said Pei. “The first step for us is to create an ecosystem of smart devices that can connect seamlessly with each other.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Carl Pei #Ear 1 #earphones #Nothing
first published: May 12, 2021 05:42 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.