you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 5.3 India price and specifications unveiled before launch: Check details here

Nokia 5.3 India price is Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration

Moneycontrol News

Nokia 5.3 India price has been unveiled on the company’s official website before its official launch. Although the smartphone was listed on the Nokia India website for a while, its pricing was kept under wraps. 

Nokia 5.3 price in India

Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The budget smartphone also comes in a 6GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 15,499. Nokia 5.3 will be available in three colour options — Cyan, Sand, Charcoal.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

The Nokia 5.3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life depending on your usage. 

In optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide snapper, 2MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. 

As part of  Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 5.3 will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

With that pricing, Nokia goes against the likes of Poco M2 Pro (review), Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 (Review), Realme Narzo 10 (Review), among others.

Also check: Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 as of August 2020
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 10:29 am

#Nokia #nokia 5.3 #smartphones

