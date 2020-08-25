Nokia 5.3 India price and specifications unveiled before launch: Check details here

Nokia 5.3 India price has been unveiled on the company’s official website before its official launch. Although the smartphone was listed on the Nokia India website for a while, its pricing was kept under wraps.

Nokia 5.3 price in India

Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The budget smartphone also comes in a 6GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 15,499. Nokia 5.3 will be available in three colour options — Cyan, Sand, Charcoal.

The Nokia 5.3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life depending on your usage.

In optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide snapper, 2MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

As part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 5.3 will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

With that pricing, Nokia goes against the likes of Poco M2 Pro (review), Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 6 (Review), Realme Narzo 10 (Review), among others.