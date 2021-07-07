Nike App hits India and Southeast Asia, offering exclusive content, rewards, benefits

Nike continues to accelerate its digital transformation in Southeast Asia and India with the launch of the Nike App. The app provides members with personalised access to the best of Nike product catalogues.

The Nike App is available for download on Android and iOS for free. The company has unveiled the app in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Downloading the app between now and July 22 will allow users to avail a 10 percent discount on their next purchase on the app.

Sanjay Gangopadhyay, Vice President of Nike Southeast Asia and India (SEA&I) said, “The launch of the Nike App marks a critical expansion of Nike’s digital ecosystem in SEA&I. Through this launch, we are creating meaningful relationships with our local members, and inspiring and equipping them to move.”

The app will connect Nike members to products, guidance, rewards and experiences, all tailored to their individual preferences. Members will receive tailored product recommendations based on the preferences they select, with fast and secure checkout. Members will also have access to stories, guidance and other inspirational content on the app.

Members will also receive some benefits using the app: Members will have a chance to get the product drops, early and exclusively within the App, including weekly drops every Friday. To kick off the launch, members can get early access to Space Jam products. Nike is also offering rewards to members on the app in the form of exclusive promotions, access to events and more. Nike will also allow members to complete weekly challenges to gain access to more benefits.