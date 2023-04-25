English
    Musician Grimes offers a 50 percent royalty split to AI artists that use her voice

    The singer-songwriter's declaration comes in the wake of the viral AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song "Heart on My Sleeve".

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
    Musician Grimes offers a 50 percent royalty split to AI artists that use her voice

    (Image: Jvshvisions/BACKGRID)


    Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes announced that she would "split 50 percent royalties on any successful AI-generated song," that used her voice.


    Grimes' offer to split royalties on sales comes after an AI-generated song featuring the voices of Drake and The Weeknd went viral on the internet.

    "Heart on My Sleeve" had over 600,000 listens on Spotify, and over 15 million views on TikTok before the Universal Music Group (UMG) stepped in and had the song removed from platforms for breach of, "agreements and a violation of copyright law."

    Answering some of her fans on Twitter, Grimes said, "it's cool to be fused w a machine," before adding that "the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright."

    While Grimes' reaction maybe considered extreme, it does pose a valid question about the sanctity of the copyright in the age of AI.

    The music industry has often been slower than the rest to jump on new technology trends, and with Generative AI looming on the horizon, it makes sense for artists to expand their reach beyond the confines of a recording studio.

    Moneycontrol News
