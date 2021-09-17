MSI Alpha 15 with AMD Ryzen 5000 H CPU and Radeon RX 6600 launched in India

MSI recently dropped a new all-AMD laptop in India. The MSI Alpha 15 features the latest Ryzen mobile CPUs and Radeon RX 6000 mobile graphics. The company also announced that previously launched Katana laptops are now available for purchase in India.

MSI Alpha 15 Price in India

The MSI Alpha 15 is priced at Rs 1,45,990 in India. It is already available across MSI brand stores and authorized sellers.

MSI Alpha 15 Specifications

The MSI Alpha 15 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 H series processor paired with the AMD Radeon RX 6600 mobile GPU. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Alpha 15 also boasts DDR4-3200 2 slots with up to 64GB of RAM and 2x NVMe M.2 SSD slots.

The Alpha 15 is equipped with MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 thermal solutions with redesigned heat pipes to generate more airflow resulting in a decrease in the core temperature. The MSI Alpha 15 also features an RGB backlit keyboard and a 720p (30fps) webcam.

The laptop also comes with two 2W speakers with High-Res Audio and the Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer. Connectivity options include Gigabit Ethernet, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200, and Bluetooth v5.2. The Alpha 15 features a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, 2x USB Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, and a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C DisplayPort.