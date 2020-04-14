Motorola Edge+ with Waterfall Display arriving on April 22

Motorola is gearing up to launch its flagship offering the Motorola Edge+ on April 22. The Lenovo-owned company confirmed this via an official teaser on its Twitter handle.



It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg

— Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

The tweet reads; “It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11 AM CDT.” Motorola’s tweet confirms that its upcoming handset will be a flagship smartphone. This indicates that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and paired with a 5G modem.

The video also reveals that the Moto Edge+ will use the “Waterfall” display, ensuring the screen of the phone will feature extreme curvature on the sides, similar to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Vivo NEX 3s. Motorola is expected to use an FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate on its new flagship device.

The company is also expected to opt for a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The Motorola Edge+ will reportedly to pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity and offer up to 12GB of RAM. The device will run on stock Android 10. The Motorola Edge+ is also expected to be the first Motorola phone to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor as part of its triple camera setup.