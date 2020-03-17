App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leaked Motorola Edge photos reveal curved display, 64MP triple-camera setup

Motorola is yet to officially announce the launch date of the Motorola Edge series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola is reportedly making a comeback in the flagship space with its upcoming Moto Edge+. The company is also said to launch a midrange counterpart, tipped to launch as Moto Edge. While there is no official confirmation about the launch yet, a new report gives a glimpse of the Motorola Edge and also reveals some key specifications.

As the name suggests, the Edge will sport a Waterfall display with curved edges. The smartphone will have physical power and volume buttons, and not the pressure-sensitive input like the Mate 30 Pro, according to the images by XDA Developers.

The report further mentions that Motorola Edge will have a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner. Further, there will be three refresh rate modes — 90Hz, 60Hz and Auto mode, which will toggle between the two as needed.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The bottom edge will have a 3.5mm headphone jack next to the USB Type-C port.

On the back, Motorola Edge will have a triple-camera setup. There will be a 64MP main camera, coupled with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. The cutout in the display will be used for housing the 25MP front camera.

Performance unit would include a Snapdragon 765 chipset with 6GB of RAM. It is currently unclear if the phone will have a 5G version or not. The smartphone will also pack a 4,500mAh battery.

The Edge+, which will be a flagship device, will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB RAM, a 5,170 mAh battery, a 108MP primary camera, etc.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #gadgets #Motorola #smartphones

