Motorola Edge S with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC launching on January 26

Qualcomm recently announced a new Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is more or less a faster version of the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Only hours after the company announced the new chip, Motorola confirmed that the Moto Edge S would be unveiled with the new chip on January 26.

Motorola has already teased the new smartphone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, although the company has revealed little other information apart from the chipset. Motorola is touting the Snapdragon 870's 3.2GHz clock speed.