Motorola Edge S with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC launching on January 26

The Snapdragon 870 SoC is built on TSMC's 7nm process and has 8 cores.

Carlsen Martin
January 20, 2021 / 06:34 PM IST

Qualcomm recently announced a new Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is more or less a faster version of the Snapdragon 865+ SoC. Only hours after the company announced the new chip, Motorola confirmed that the Moto Edge S would be unveiled with the new chip on January 26.

Motorola has already teased the new smartphone on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, although the company has revealed little other information apart from the chipset. Motorola is touting the Snapdragon 870's 3.2GHz clock speed.

To recall, the Snapdragon 870 SoC is built on TSMC's 7nm process and has 8 cores. While information about the phone in question is scarce, leaks have suggested that the Motorola Edge S could sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 105Hz refresh rate. The specs on the Motorola Edge S will likely be similar to that of the flagship Motorola Edge+.
The Moto Edge+ arrived with a curved 90Hz OLED panel, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. Apart from the Motorola Edge S, the company also confirmed that it would be unveiling a phone powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 SoC, although it might still be a couple of months out.
